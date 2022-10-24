South Africa

Solidarity to take Dis-Chem to court on its employment policy

24 October 2022 - 21:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Solidarity says it will take Dis-Chem to court after the company missed a deadline imposed by the trade union to indicate whether it has withdrawn its ban on employing and promoting white people.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Trade union Solidarity is planning to take Dis-Chem to court after the pharmaceutical company missed the October 21 deadline to indicate whether it has withdrawn its  controversial ban on employing and promoting white people.

A letter written by Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman dated September 19 told managers that after a review of the company's employment equity profile and BBBEE verification, it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate in spite of some inroads. 

Saltzman said the company was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white people, including external appointments and internal promotions.

Solidarity wrote to Dis-Chem on October 18, putting it on terms to indicate whether the controversial racial policy has been withdrawn. If that was not the case, Solidarity reserved the right to litigate.  

Solidarity said on Monday Dis-Chem ignored that deadline.

“The entire South Africa wants to know whether Dis-Chem has only withdrawn the controversial memorandum or the policy as well. Instead of providing certainty, Dis-Chem refuses to disclose information,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.

Dis-Chem’s statements were vague and did nothing to create certainty.

“The question is simply this: Is there a ban on employing and promoting white employees? That Dis-Chem refuses to confirm the information leaves us with no choice but to accept that the policy stands,” Hermann said.

Dis-Chem went beyond what the Employment Equity Act allowed. Solidarity will serve its first legal papers on the company this week 

Its litigation strategy will be a mix of an application for disclosure of information and an application to the Labour Court to declare Dis-Chem’s racial policy unlawful.

TimesLIVE

