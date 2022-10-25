More dogs went astray or were hit by cars during the discharge of Diwali fireworks on Monday night compared with last year.
The Durban & Coast SPCA inspectorate found this year was busier than last year’s festival of lights, where fireworks and lamps are lit to mark the all-important event on the Hindu calendar.
Spokesperson Tanya Fleischer told TimesLIVE: “The phone line was busy. All the calls were to collect stray dogs. Our inspectors were all out multiple times during the evening. There were also dogs hit by cars who sustained injuries.”
She encouraged members of the public with missing pets to check if they are being held at the SPCA in Springfield.
The Kloof and Highway SPCA put out an appeal to pet owners to be prepared for “fireworks season”, which included Diwali, Guy Fawkes on November 5 and New Year’s Eve.
“The loud bangs which very often accompany fireworks cause animals great distress, fear and suffering as their hearing is far more acute than ours,” it said.
Durban SPCA records more injured and stray pets this Diwali than last year
Image: SUPPLIED
More dogs went astray or were hit by cars during the discharge of Diwali fireworks on Monday night compared with last year.
The Durban & Coast SPCA inspectorate found this year was busier than last year’s festival of lights, where fireworks and lamps are lit to mark the all-important event on the Hindu calendar.
Spokesperson Tanya Fleischer told TimesLIVE: “The phone line was busy. All the calls were to collect stray dogs. Our inspectors were all out multiple times during the evening. There were also dogs hit by cars who sustained injuries.”
She encouraged members of the public with missing pets to check if they are being held at the SPCA in Springfield.
The Kloof and Highway SPCA put out an appeal to pet owners to be prepared for “fireworks season”, which included Diwali, Guy Fawkes on November 5 and New Year’s Eve.
“The loud bangs which very often accompany fireworks cause animals great distress, fear and suffering as their hearing is far more acute than ours,” it said.
Image: via Facebook
“Some animals cause injury to themselves by jumping through glass windows, over spiked fences or by running into traffic as examples.
“The SPCA does not enforce the laws relating to the use of fireworks. The Explosives Act is enforced by the SAPS to whom matters of concern need to be reported.
“This act covers the sale of fireworks as well as issues relating to the discharge of fireworks in public places. Local bylaws regulate the discharge of fireworks on private property.”
How to reduce stress on pets during 'fireworks season':
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Tough times forcing people to surrender or euthanise 'fur kids'
Does your pet sleep in the bed with you? It could be killing the romance
Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos