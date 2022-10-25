POLL | Should December 27 be made a public holiday?

The call by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) for President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27 has sparked debate.
Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, with the Day of Goodwill following on the Monday.
In terms of the Public Holidays Act, “whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”.
This and Heritage Day falling on a Saturday in September means South Africans will only enjoy 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays to which they are entitled under the Public Holidays Act.
Fedusa said this was unfair to workers and called for Ramaphosa to make December 27 a public holiday.
“Fedusa remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt a further injustice to their income security, already eroded during Covid-19, and must therefore be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays,” said the federation.
While some agreed with the call, others were not convinced.
Declaring a public holiday is at the sole discretion of the president through a proclamation in the Government Gazette.
Declaring a public holiday on December 27 would not be without precedence.
In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, former president Jacob Zuma declared the 27th a public holiday after a request from the same federation.
Fedusa said granting the request would improve worker morale.
“Fedusa believes President Ramaphosa should seriously consider proclaiming December 27 a paid public holiday.”
