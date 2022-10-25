South Africa

Sex worker killer suspect wants father barred from visiting him behind bars

Magistrate warns irregularly obtained confessions can negatively affect trials

25 October 2022 - 11:15
Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, was arrested after the discovery of six bodies in Johannesburg's city centre. He is charged with one count of murder.
Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, was arrested after the discovery of six bodies in Johannesburg's city centre. He is charged with one count of murder.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The father of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, arrested after the discovery in Johannesburg of six bodies believed to be of sex workers, is allegedly putting his son under pressure to confess.

This emerged at his third appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Media were allowed to reveal his identity for the first time.

His defence lawyer Khanyiswa Mkhabe asked the court to bar his father from visiting him until further notice.

“The accused is not happy that his father visited him and asked him to confess,” she said.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo said an accused has the right to decline visitors. However, she said this was a matter to be handled by the correctional services department and his lawyer could take it up with them.

Khumalo had advice for the families of people awaiting trial: “Nobody is entitled to compel the accused to make a confession. People must understand this also applies to family. That is something a person must do freely and voluntarily without any undue influence.”

A forced confession could negatively affect the course of justice, she said.

“If it us going to surface at a later stage that we are sitting here with a confession that was irregularly obtained, we will have a problem,” she said.

The state has asked for a postponement pending further investigations.

The suspect, who is charged with one count of premeditated murder, is expected to appear at the same court on October 31 for a bail hearing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer as state says six victims remain unidentified

A sex worker who conducts her business in downtown Joburg can only hope the man charged with premeditated murder is not granted bail at his next ...
News
6 days ago

'I can't sleep on the streets or lose my children': sex workers live in fear after gruesome murders

Sex workers operating in downtown Johannesburg on the corners of Anderson and End Streets have spoken candidly about the hardships they face there.
News
1 week ago

Six bodies: Accused had previous arrest for rape which was withdrawn

Police have confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies at a panelbeating business in Johannesburg had ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Support for sex workers at court ahead of alleged killer's first appearance

Protesters calling for the urgent decriminalisation of sex work to protect people in the sector gathered outside the Johannesburg magistrate's court ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, gentleman’

The 21-year-old man was arrested after the discovery of six bodies in central Johannesburg
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered South Africa
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  4. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report