South Africa

Pup petrified of fireworks rescued from pipe in four-hour operation

26 October 2022 - 12:46
An inspector from the SPCA happy about saving the trapped puppy.
An inspector from the SPCA happy about saving the trapped puppy.
Image: via Facebook

It took manpower and technology to save a petrified puppy which crawled into a 23m drainpipe to escape the noise of fireworks during Diwali on Monday night.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA said the animal is safe and sound at the shelter .

“Among the loud bangs and chaos of Diwali came a story of a little puppy so petrified she crawled into a 23-metre drainpipe rather than endure the pain she was suffering from the noise.

“Unfortunately the more scared she became, the further she ventured — until it became impossible for her to retreat.”

The puppy captured on camera inside the pipe.
The puppy captured on camera inside the pipe.
Image: via Facebook

When inspectors were called to the scene in the Upper Highway area, west of Durban, on Tuesday, it became apparent they would need a camera to ascertain how far she had gone in.

“Ganga Plumbers were only too happy to assist with their camera as soon as they realised a puppy was in dire need of being rescued.

“After more than four hours of hard work, digging and sweating, there was much to celebrate as the shivering little soul was retrieved by a tired but elated inspectorate team.

“Our little rescue is sleeping with a full tummy and wrapped safely in a fleece blanket. She is one of the fortunate ones we were able to assist, but let us spare a thought for those animals who spent the night petrified and frightened while people ignored our pleas to refrain from loud fireworks.”

Ganga Plumbers was not immediately available for comment. 

TimesLIVE reported that the Durban & Coast SPCA said this year was busier than 2021 during the festival of lights, when fireworks and lamps are lit to mark the important event on the Hindu calendar. More dogs went astray or were hit by cars during the discharge of fireworks on Monday night compared with last year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Tens of thousands support ‘ban the breed’ petition against pit bulls

Gwen Vokes lost her arm when she tried to save her domestic worker from a pit bull that pinned the woman against a gate in Brackendowns, Alberton two ...
News
3 days ago

Dogs rescued from locked box on Cape Town property

The animals lived in faeces and darkness.
News
1 week ago

Petting dogs engages social brain, reduces stress

Study was conducted among 19 men and women and the activity in their brains was measured with infrared neuroimaging technology
Science
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, says Animal Welfare Society GM Cynthea ...
News
2 weeks ago

'I will do anything': breeder pleads for safe return of six stolen golden retriever dogs

A dog breeder is pleading for the safe return of her six stolen golden retrievers, with two of them pregnant and due to whelp soon.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered South Africa
  2. ‘Fuel-shedding’ warning sounded South Africa
  3. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  4. About 90 homes demolished outside Polokwane after illegal land purchases South Africa
  5. Cape Town mayor calls for Russian superyacht to be denied permission to dock South Africa

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report