Pup petrified of fireworks rescued from pipe in four-hour operation
Image: via Facebook
It took manpower and technology to save a petrified puppy which crawled into a 23m drainpipe to escape the noise of fireworks during Diwali on Monday night.
The Kloof and Highway SPCA said the animal is safe and sound at the shelter .
“Among the loud bangs and chaos of Diwali came a story of a little puppy so petrified she crawled into a 23-metre drainpipe rather than endure the pain she was suffering from the noise.
“Unfortunately the more scared she became, the further she ventured — until it became impossible for her to retreat.”
Image: via Facebook
When inspectors were called to the scene in the Upper Highway area, west of Durban, on Tuesday, it became apparent they would need a camera to ascertain how far she had gone in.
“Ganga Plumbers were only too happy to assist with their camera as soon as they realised a puppy was in dire need of being rescued.
“After more than four hours of hard work, digging and sweating, there was much to celebrate as the shivering little soul was retrieved by a tired but elated inspectorate team.
“Our little rescue is sleeping with a full tummy and wrapped safely in a fleece blanket. She is one of the fortunate ones we were able to assist, but let us spare a thought for those animals who spent the night petrified and frightened while people ignored our pleas to refrain from loud fireworks.”
Ganga Plumbers was not immediately available for comment.
TimesLIVE reported that the Durban & Coast SPCA said this year was busier than 2021 during the festival of lights, when fireworks and lamps are lit to mark the important event on the Hindu calendar. More dogs went astray or were hit by cars during the discharge of fireworks on Monday night compared with last year.
