South Africa

TMPD warns of affected routes as Operation Dudula hits the streets

26 October 2022 - 09:53
TMPD has warned motorists to avoid several routes as members of Operation Dudula are expected to embark on a march. File Photo
Image: Esa Alexander

Tshwane Metro Police warned motorists to avoid several routes in Bronkhorstspruit outside Pretoria on Wednesday as members of Operation Dudula are expected to embark on a march.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said marchers want the mines in Bronkhorstspruit to prioritise unemployed South Africans when hiring, instead of undocumented foreigners.

He said Dudula members would gather from 9am at Zithobeni extension 2 Taxi Rank at the corner of Masombuka Avenue and Mothibe Drive in Bronkhorstspruit.

From the gathering point, they will march on Mothibe Drive, turn left onto the R513, and continue on the R513 until they make their first stop at Russell Stone at 11.30am.

From Russell Stone, they will continue on the R513 until they reach their destination at Goodrich Milling to submit their second memorandum.

“They are expected to disperse from Goodrich Milling at 1.30pm,” he said.

Some of the streets affected include Bronkhorstspruit Road, Zwana Street, Masombuka Avenue, the R513 and Mothibe Drive.

Metro police will be deployed to monitor the march and affected streets.

Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as Maseko Street, Marare Street, Ngwenya Avenue and Mthimunye Street.  

TimesLIVE

