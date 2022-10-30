South Africa

IN PICS | South Africans hit the streets for mental awareness in Sun City

30 October 2022 - 18:10 By TImesLIVE
October 30 2022. Sun City led by its GM Brett Hoppe hosted a mental awareness event wherein the attendants run marathons, fan walks and a 25 km cycling race which ended with an entertainment programme hosted by Somizi Mhlongo. The local villages around Sun City experienced the Awareness drive as the runners and cyclist ran and cycled through the various villages.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Sun City, led by its GM Brett Hoppe, hosted a fun day on Sunday to raise awareness around mental health.

Attendants participated in a marathon, fun walk or 25km cycling race.

The day ended with an entertainment programme hosted by Somizi Mhlongo.

The local villages around Sun City joined in the festivities as runners and cyclists passed through their communities.

Here are some pictures from the day:

Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

