Zuma received a 15-month sentence last year after he failed to comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling forcing him to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
After serving part of his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma was released on medical parole.
Earlier this month, Zuma expressed delight at the support he received since the expiry, singing for supporters outside Pietermaritzburg high court.
Zuma appeared at the same court where his private prosecution case against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was heard. The matter has been postponed to February 2023.
“I am going to sing for you. I am no longer a prisoner,” Zuma said in isiZulu, before singing Umshini Wami.
WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times.
Former president Jacob Zuma is seemingly living a normal life after the expiry of his prison sentence for contempt of court.
This week, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a video of Zuma enjoying a milkshake at a restaurant.
In the video, the former president can be heard laughing and saying: “I am a free man.”
He also thanked his supporters for their well wishes.
“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to South Africans from all walks of life for the unwavering support and love during a most difficult and trying period,” he said.
“The phone calls, visits and messages of support on social media and other platforms kept me strong and focused on ensuring that those who wanted to break my spirit and resolve do not succeed.
“I also appreciate the prayer meetings and other gatherings that were organised during the incarceration period. These gave me and my family much encouragement and upliftment.”
