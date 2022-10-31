South Africa

Measles cases on the rise in Limpopo

Giyani area meets the case definition of a measles outbreak, says NICD

31 October 2022 - 14:40
Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age but it is never too late to take it. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The number of measles cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district in Limpopo increased to 12 on Monday, and two new positive cases were reported in the Mopani district on Friday, increasing the number of cases to three within 30 days in the Giyani area.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the Giyani area meets the case definition of a measles outbreak.

“The ages of the measles confirmed cases in the Greater Sekhukhune district ranged from nine months to 24 years, with seven males and five females. The ages of measles cases in the Mopani district ranged between two and five years.

“In the Greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated against measles, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles,” it said.

None of the new cases had resulted in hospitalisation, it said.

“Measles patients present with fever, rash and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

“Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and those young infants under two years of age.

“People of any age who are not vaccinated can catch measles and develop the disease.”

The NICD advised clinicians and caregivers to be on alert for anyone presenting with the above symptoms and signs and check children’s road-to-health booklets to ensure measles vaccinations are up to date.

“Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles.”

