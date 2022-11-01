South Africa

Driver killed as truck cab plunges 50m off N3 bridge

01 November 2022 - 10:58
The scene of the accident
Image: START via Facebook

A truck driver was killed when he crashed into a bridge on the N3 and the vehicle's cab broke loose and plunged 50m into a river.

The Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (START) dispatched its medical team after receiving a report of the accident in the Peacevale area in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.

“On arrival, members found that a truck heading from Durban towards Pietermaritzburg had lost control, crashing into the side of the bridge.

“This resulted in the cab pulling away from the truck and going over the side of the bridge, dropping about 50m into the river below, leaving the trailer and the truck on the bridge.”

According to START, the team found the cab, in which the driver was trapped, was unstable.

“A decision was made to activate the high angle team and partner Netcare 911 to the incident.

“Sadly, the driver succumbed to his injuries. Specialised hydraulic rescue tools and ropes were used to extract the driver to a safe location where the scene was then handed to SAPS for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

