At the weekend President Cyril Ramaphosa formally presented a certificate of recognition to the king in front of more than 40,000 people, including several kings and other foreign dignitaries.
The certificate recognises Misuzulu as the king of the AmaZulu in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.
Among other provisions, the certificate confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of customary and applicable laws.
King Misuzulu reigns over a divided royal family with another faction, which includes some of his late father’s wives and some of his siblings from other palaces, recognising King Zwelithini’s firstborn son, Prince Simakade, as king.
Taking the oath, King Misuzulu vowed to forge unity among the divided Zulu nation.
“I commit to develop the country and the economy and promote peace and reconciliation first among the Zulus and also among South Africans and Africans,” he said.
Ramaphosa said he hoped King Misuzulu’s tenure would bring stability to the AmaZulu.
“You have picked up the mighty spear that has fallen. May your steady hand guide and bring stability to the kingship of AmaZulu. I have no doubt that with the support of the royal family, you will lead the process to unite the community and all abaNtwana base Ndlunkulu.
“Under your wise leadership, may the kingdom reach new heights of development, progress and peace.”
IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
Image: Winston Innes/Instagram
KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma recently met with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
The controversial businessman met King Misuzulu on the weekend of his certification ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Zuma’s associate Winston Innes shared the pictures and video online. Zuma can also be seen with Eswatini’s King Mswati III.
The purpose of the meeting and where it took place is unknown.
