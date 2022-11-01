Pick n Pay let's you pay for groceries using bitcoin — here are stores where it's accepted

Pick n Pay will allow shoppers to pay for goods using cryptocurrency, launching the payment method at several of its stores across the country.
The retailer announced the decision this week, saying shoppers can pay using any bitcoin Lightning-enabled app — such as BlueWallet or Muun.
Pick n Pay had earlier trialled the payment method in 10 Western Cape stores over the past five months with preselected testers, and has increased the number of stores testing the system.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
“The transaction is as easy and secure as swiping a debit or credit card. Customers scan a QR code from the app and accept the rand conversion rate on their smartphone at the time of the transaction.
“The service fee for each transaction is minimal, costing the customer on average 70c , and takes less than 30 seconds,” the retailer said.
WHAT STORES ACCEPT CRYPTO?
So far 39 stores are testing the payment method, with plans to roll it out to all stores in the coming months.
Here is a list of stores piloting the service:
- Langeberg Mall, Mosselbay
- Sedgefield
- Stellenbosch Central and Stellenbosch Square
- Paarl Mall
- Willowbridge
- Local Big Bay
- Table Bay Mall
- Cavendish
- Kenilworth
- Kenilworth Campus
- Kenilworth Pam Golding
- Seapoint
- Waterfront
- Mall of Africa
- Mall of the North
- Mall of the South
- Menlyn Mall
- Nelspruit (Mbombela)
- PnP on Nicol
- Liberty Midlands Mall
- The Pavilion
- Tshwane Mall
- Beacon Bay
- Uitenhage (Kariega)
- Bedfordview
- Centurion
- Fourways Mall
- PnP Qualisave Carlton Centre
- PnP Qualisave Diepsloot
- PnP Qualisave Midrand
- PnP Qualisave Rustenburg
- PnP Qualisave Commercial Road
- PnP Qualisave North Beach
- PnP Qualisave The Workshop
- PnP Qualisave Goodwood
- Hyper Bloemfontein
- Hyper Durban North
- Hyper Northgate
- Hyper Ottery
Image: Pick n Pay
