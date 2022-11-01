South Africa

Pick n Pay let's you pay for groceries using bitcoin — here are stores where it's accepted

01 November 2022 - 12:25
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Pick n Pay has introduced the payment method in several stores across the country.
Pick n Pay has introduced the payment method in several stores across the country.
Image: Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay will allow shoppers to pay for goods using cryptocurrency, launching the payment method at several of its stores across the country.

The retailer announced the decision this week, saying shoppers can pay using any bitcoin Lightning-enabled app — such as BlueWallet or Muun.

Pick n Pay had earlier trialled the payment method in 10 Western Cape stores over the past five months with preselected testers, and has increased the number of stores testing the system.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

“The transaction is as easy and secure as swiping a debit or credit card. Customers scan a QR code from the app and accept the rand conversion rate on their smartphone at the time of the transaction.

“The service fee for each transaction is minimal, costing the customer on average 70c , and takes less than 30 seconds,” the retailer said.

WHAT STORES ACCEPT CRYPTO?

So far 39 stores are testing the payment method, with plans to roll it out to all stores in the coming months.

Here is a list of stores piloting the service:

  • Langeberg Mall, Mosselbay
  • Sedgefield
  • Stellenbosch Central and Stellenbosch Square
  • Paarl Mall
  • Willowbridge
  • Local Big Bay
  • Table Bay Mall
  • Cavendish
  • Kenilworth
  • Kenilworth Campus
  • Kenilworth Pam Golding
  • Seapoint
  • Waterfront
  • Mall of Africa
  • Mall of the North
  • Mall of the South
  • Menlyn Mall
  • Nelspruit (Mbombela)
  • PnP on Nicol
  • Liberty Midlands Mall
  • The Pavilion
  • Tshwane Mall
  • Beacon Bay
  • Uitenhage (Kariega)
  • Bedfordview
  • Centurion
  • Fourways Mall
  • PnP Qualisave Carlton Centre
  • PnP Qualisave Diepsloot
  • PnP Qualisave Midrand
  • PnP Qualisave Rustenburg
  • PnP Qualisave Commercial Road
  • PnP Qualisave North Beach
  • PnP Qualisave The Workshop
  • PnP Qualisave Goodwood
  • Hyper Bloemfontein
  • Hyper Durban North
  • Hyper Northgate
  • Hyper Ottery

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cowrie cryptocurrency has built-in features to reduce price volatility

SPONSORED | Unlike any other cryptocurrency in the world, Cowrie offers a money-back guarantee for South Africans who invest in the initial and ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Cost of crypto: report say US bitcoin as dirty as 6-million cars

The carbon footprint of the US bitcoin industry is rising at breakneck speed, a report from environmental groups found on Friday, now rivaling the ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Facebook, beware: the Metaverse is flat

In a few weeks’ time, Mark Zuckerberg will announce a new virtual reality headset from Meta Platforms Inc. Embarrassingly, we already know what it ...
News
1 month ago

The crypto collapse has flooded the market with Rolex and Patek

The collapse in cryptocurrencies is easing supply of the most sought after watches on the second-hand market, depressing prices for hard-to get-Patek ...
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer', dies World
  5. WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...