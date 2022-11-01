South Africa

POLL | Should those who paid e-tolls be refunded?

01 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government will meet with the transport minister this week to discuss the e-tolls. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government will meet with the transport minister this week to discuss the e-tolls. File photo.
Image: Simon Mathebula

As Gauteng residents officially bid farewell to e-tolls, focus has turned to whether motorists who have been diligent in paying their bills will be compensated.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana recently announced the government will take over the outstanding e-toll debt from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral). The National Treasury will finance 70% of Sanral’s outstanding debt, with the remaining 30% coming out of the Gauteng provincial budget.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was among those who responded to the announcement, asking whether a refund was on the cards.

“I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple,” he tweeted, tagging advocate Dali Mpofu.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi responded to DA MPL Fred Nel’s claim that e-tolls have not been scrapped, explaining he would be meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss “what will happen to those who paid e-tolls”.

“We are meeting with the minister of transport on Tuesday to settle outstanding matters like what happen to those who paid e-tolls, the maintenance, staffing and so on. On how Gauteng provincial will fund the 30%, that answer will be sourced through consultation,” said Lesufi.

While some demanded a refund for all the e-tolls they had paid, others said they were not holding their breath.

Many Gauteng residents have long rejected e-tolls, backed by political parties and civil society organisations.

In his medium-term budget policy statement speech, Godongwana said Sanral would receive R23.7bn this financial year and the rest next year to help settle the e-tolls debt.

“For the past seven years we’ve been dilly-dallying on this issue, which has impacted negatively on Sanral’s balance sheet. Therefore we’ve come to the conclusion that we have to close this matter once and for all,” Godongwana told a press briefing before his address.

He said it was the Gauteng government's decision on what to do with the system.

“If they decide to remove [the gantries], it’s their business. If they decide to collect [tolls] ... it’s their own business.”

Lesufi confirmed the system had been scrapped.

“We heard you, people of Gauteng. As per the announcement by minister Godongwana we have agreed to the formulation of a new revenue enhancement model which excludes tolling. We are ready to start a new life without e-tolls,” he said

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu

"I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple," ...
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | E-tolls defiance should sound a warning to the ANC

The ANC’s mandate to govern came directly from citizens and can be amended and removed by the same voters it tried to force to pay e-tolls
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Gauteng’s steel gantries are another reminder of the government’s abiding greed and arrogance

The e-toll saga that has been roiling us for more than a decade was mercifully put to death this week, finally.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'E-tolls are done, the next task is to tackle crime and corruption in Gauteng,' says Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls, saying it is now time to tackle crime and corruption.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News
  4. Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer', dies World
  5. WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...