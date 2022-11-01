As Gauteng residents officially bid farewell to e-tolls, focus has turned to whether motorists who have been diligent in paying their bills will be compensated.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana recently announced the government will take over the outstanding e-toll debt from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral). The National Treasury will finance 70% of Sanral’s outstanding debt, with the remaining 30% coming out of the Gauteng provincial budget.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was among those who responded to the announcement, asking whether a refund was on the cards.
“I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple,” he tweeted, tagging advocate Dali Mpofu.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi responded to DA MPL Fred Nel’s claim that e-tolls have not been scrapped, explaining he would be meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss “what will happen to those who paid e-tolls”.
“We are meeting with the minister of transport on Tuesday to settle outstanding matters like what happen to those who paid e-tolls, the maintenance, staffing and so on. On how Gauteng provincial will fund the 30%, that answer will be sourced through consultation,” said Lesufi.
While some demanded a refund for all the e-tolls they had paid, others said they were not holding their breath.
POLL | Should those who paid e-tolls be refunded?
Many Gauteng residents have long rejected e-tolls, backed by political parties and civil society organisations.
In his medium-term budget policy statement speech, Godongwana said Sanral would receive R23.7bn this financial year and the rest next year to help settle the e-tolls debt.
“For the past seven years we’ve been dilly-dallying on this issue, which has impacted negatively on Sanral’s balance sheet. Therefore we’ve come to the conclusion that we have to close this matter once and for all,” Godongwana told a press briefing before his address.
He said it was the Gauteng government's decision on what to do with the system.
“If they decide to remove [the gantries], it’s their business. If they decide to collect [tolls] ... it’s their own business.”
Lesufi confirmed the system had been scrapped.
“We heard you, people of Gauteng. As per the announcement by minister Godongwana we have agreed to the formulation of a new revenue enhancement model which excludes tolling. We are ready to start a new life without e-tolls,” he said.
