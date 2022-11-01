South Africa

'Soccer fan' charged for 'kidnapping' child at Pietermaritzburg mall

01 November 2022 - 16:56
A 25-year-old woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of kidnapping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old at Liberty Midlands Mall on Sunday. 

It is understood the “attempted kidnapping” took place outside the second entrance to the mall. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged by the complainant that at 6.30pm he was at a mall in Pietermaritzburg with his four-year-old daughter when an unknown suspect grabbed his daughter and fled the scene. He chased the suspect, apprehended her and called the police.”

Liberty Midlands Mall GM Desmond Heunis said upon reviewing security footage, a small group of soccer fans was found to have entered the centre, with one proceeding to pick up a small child in their path. 

“The intention of this individual is unknown. Both parties were taken for questioning and the necessary authorities were contacted. The child was not harmed and returned safely [to her] family,” he said.

“Liberty Midlands Mall prioritises the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants, and is trading as normal.”

