WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles
Image: Supplied
Dashcam footage from inside a truck on the N3 highway on Tuesday shows how a truck failed to stop before crashing into numerous vehicles while in the fast lane.
Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the cause of the crash, on the eastbound lane (towards Durban), was allegedly due to brake failure.
“The driver tried to push the truck on to the crash barrier but was unable to avoid the vehicle on the road after his brakes had failed.”
She clarified that three people had been killed in the pile-up which involved nine vehicles.
“The occupants of one light motor vehicle were pushed beneath a truck and trapped. All three occupants succumbed to their injuries.”
It was earlier reported that four women were trapped in the vehicle.
Mngomezulu said one lane has reopened while clean-up operations continue.
