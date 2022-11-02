South Africa

Kroonstad hospital without water supply after pipe bursts

02 November 2022 - 17:04 By TimesLIVE
Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad had no water at the weekend and again from Tuesday after pipe bursts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The 1,013-bed Boitumelo Regional Hospital in Kroonstad was without regular water supply from Saturday until Monday and again from Tuesday after two pipe bursts at the facility.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the water shortage affected only the hospital as there was water in the greater region of Kroonstad.

“The hospital experienced a water pipe burst on Saturday which was repaired on Monday. Then on Tuesday, another pipe burst was reported and was swiftly attended to by the health technical services,” Mvambi said.

He said the contractor was working on the repairs and had promised to finish the job by the end of business on Wednesday.

“Since Saturday, patients were and continue to be supplied with water manually for toilets and bathing, including safe drinking water for their medication. The inconvenience caused is regrettable, but the department is on top of the situation and services have not been terminated,” Mvambi said.

