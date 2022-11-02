The suspended public protector told the inquiry hearing on Tuesday that her legal team would not be available to represent her until Monday, but the committee ruled to continue its hearing despite this.
Mkhwebane asked the committee to give reasons for doing so without her legal representatives present, which it had not done.
On Wednesday the committee hears testimony from a witness in the public protector’s office.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Mkhwebane ‘held hostage’ at parliamentary inquiry
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the section 194 committee hearing is “holding her against her will”.
Listen:
