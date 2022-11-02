South Africa

South Africa needs to expand 5% consistently to cut unemployment

02 November 2022 - 12:09 By Amogelang Mbatha
The unemployment rate in the continent’s most-industrialized nation is currently 33.9% -- the highest on a list of 82 countries and the euro zone monitored by Bloomberg.
The unemployment rate in the continent’s most-industrialized nation is currently 33.9% -- the highest on a list of 82 countries and the euro zone monitored by Bloomberg.
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo

SA’s economy needs to expand consistently at 5% for years to create jobs and lower an unemployment rate that’s among the world’s highest, according to central bank Deputy Governor Rashad Cassim.

For an economy that expanded at an average rate of 1% in the past decade and is being buffeted by rolling electricity outages, labor unrest and transport bottlenecks, accelerating growth to 5% may be a challenge. 

“Going from a 1% economy to 3% isn’t rocket science” for SA, Cassim told reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring the unemployment down. To get unemployment down, we really need systematic 5% growth every year and that’s a different debate.”

South Africa’s economy needs to expand consistently at 5% for years to create jobs and lower an unemployment rate that’s among the world’s highest, according to central bank Deputy Governor Rashad Cassim.
South Africa’s economy needs to expand consistently at 5% for years to create jobs and lower an unemployment rate that’s among the world’s highest, according to central bank Deputy Governor Rashad Cassim.
Image: Bloomberg

Power outages -- known locally as loadshedding -- reached a record this year and are deterring companies from expanding and adding jobs. Rising labor and utility costs spurred Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., SA’s second-largest precious-metal miner by sales, to consider cutting about 2,000 jobs at some of its gold mining operations.

The unemployment rate in the continent’s most-industrialized nation is currently 33.9% -- the highest on a list of 82 countries and the euro zone monitored by Bloomberg.

The International Monetary Fund projects the nation’s jobless rate will reach 35.2% this year, the highest in the world, though data for some countries is unavailable. A Bloomberg survey of economists forecasts the jobless rate will be 34% this year, before declining to 32.7% next year and 31.8% in 2024.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Solidarity to engage Sibanye-Stillwater in bid to stop retrenchments

Trade union Solidarity says it will actively participate in the consultation process with Sibanye-Stillwater with the hope of preventing ...
News
1 day ago

14,600 jobs on the line in sugar industry: Canegrowers Association

The jobs of an estimated 14,642 permanent and seasonal farm workers are at risk after Tongaat Hulett, which is in business rescue, missed a R400m ...
News
12 hours ago

Get your heads around this, ANC supporters: corruption equals collapse

Most of SA’s state-owned entities (SOEs) have reached the point where corruption, incompetence and mismanagement have brought them to their knees, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Inflation driving up inequality, say experts

Income inequality is on the rise, experts say, with wages not keeping up with inflation and more people doing part time work.
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  5. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...