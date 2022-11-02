Traffic officers kidnapped in Vrede released in Walkerville

Robbers travelling in three vehicles disarmed and kidnapped two traffic officers in Vrede in the Free State on Wednesday morning.

After fleeing with the officers, the kidnappers released them in Walkerville in Gauteng, 200km away, in the afternoon. The robbers also shot a police officer who had tried to help the officers.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said at about 11.10am, two female traffic officials on the R103 in Vrede stopped a speeding vehicle.

“Two other vehicles joined the one that stopped. One officer approached the suspects and a firearm was pointed at her and she was instructed to come near the vehicle,” Kareli said.

He said the other officer, seeing what was happening, tried to respond but rifles were also pointed at her andshe was also instructed to approach the suspects.

“Both officers were put in the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene,” Kareli said.

Kareli said Vrede stock theft police, who reacted after receiving information about the kidnapping, came across the three vehicles and a shoot-out ensued. A female police constable was shot and wounded in the right leg. The suspects fled.

“The vehicles were seen heading towards Walkerville in Gauteng. The officials were disarmed and dropped off in bushes near Walkerville. Police were notified and they were found unharmed,” Kareli said.

He said one Vrede police stock theft vehicle was riddled with bullets.

‘The suspects are at large and were driving a gold Volvo, a white Audi and a grey Toyota Fortuner. The suspects are armed and dangerous,” Kareli said.

Vrede police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery.

TimesLIVE