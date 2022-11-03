South Africa

19 zama zamas found dead, after suspected accident in illegal mine

03 November 2022 - 06:41 By TimesLIVE
A view of one of the illegal mine dumps in Krugersdorp. File image
A view of one of the illegal mine dumps in Krugersdorp. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the bodies of 19 alleged illegal miners in Krugersdorp.

Officers were alerted at 3pm on Wednesday that the zama zamas' bodies had been found in one of the active mines in the area.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortems will determine the cause of death,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

New court needed in Klerksdorp to deal with gangs and zama zama activity, JSC hears

Judge Tebogo Djaje gets the nod for North West deputy judge president from the Judicial Service Commission
News
3 weeks ago

DNA clears 14 suspects accused of raping Krugersdorp models

Rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges against 14 Krugersdorp suspects have been withdrawn due to insufficient ...
News
6 days ago

Dishonourable discharge for cop who ‘befriended’ killer cult leader

Lt-Col Hennie de Jager, the police officer accused of interfering in the notorious Krugersdorp “appointment killers” investigation and befriending ...
News
2 weeks ago

Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes

A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...