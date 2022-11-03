Go out and find TB cases instead of waiting for patients to arrive at clinics, urges expert

“Thus, we need to renew our efforts in reducing poverty in the country, finding and treating HIV, reducing cigarette smoking, improving case-finding and diagnosis, and making sure treatment services work well and patients complete their treatment courses,” he said.
A South African public health expert has called on authorities to increase efforts to find tuberculosis (TB) cases instead of waiting for patients to arrive at clinics when they are already at risk of dying.
Keertan Dheda, a University of Cape Town (UCT) professor of pulmonology, said: “That the number of overall TB cases globally has increased, but the number of diagnosed cases has decreased substantially, is very concerning.”
Dheda was responding to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2022 Global TB
Report, which shows 10.6-million people fell ill with the disease last year, an increase of 4.5% from 2020. The report, released last week, also shows that 1.6-million people died from TB, while drug-resistant cases increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021. In 2021, 45,000 new cases of such TB were diagnosed.
It’s estimated that 304,000 people in South Africa fell ill with TB, with 56,000 dying. More than half of those who passed away were co-infected with HIV. The report blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East for the global disruption of TB services.
According to the report, South Africa is among the top 10 countries that experienced a decline in notifications of newly diagnosed TB cases in 2020-2021, compared with 2019.
“The substantial disruptions to TB case detection and reporting in 2020 and 2021 probably reflect supply-side and demand-side influences on TB diagnostic and treatment services,” reads the report. Examples include reduced health system capacity to provide services and reduced ability to seek care in lockdowns and associated restrictions.
Dheda said so-called “missing or undiagnosed” patients were also a major concern in South Africa, where 100,000 to 150,000 people were diagnosed with TB annually. He said it was depressing that many of these patients presented to healthcare centres when their diseases were already advanced and most had severe lung damage, leading to death. Such cases also resulted in more community transmission.
“This calls for improved access to community-based diagnostic tools, including changing our public health paradigm from one of passive case-finding, where patients self-report to the health service, to one of active case-finding, where tools and people [go] into the community to find and treat TB patients.”
Though there had been a gradual decline in TB in many countries, including South Africa, in the past decade, Dheda said, “it is very concerning that this trend has reversed over the past two years”.
“Thus, we need to renew our efforts in reducing poverty in the country, finding and treating HIV, reducing cigarette smoking, improving case-finding and diagnosis, and making sure treatment services work well and patients complete their treatment courses,” he said.
Meanwhile, the TB Advocacy and Accountability Consortium (TBAAC), an initiative of the Rural Health Advocacy Project, will on Thursday hold a workshop to review the impact of the budget on the implementation of the TB Recovery Plan. This project aims to find people with undiagnosed TB, link them to treatment and strengthen retention in care and prevention.
Russell Rensburg, director of the Rural Health Advocacy Project, said while October’s medium-term budget policy statement had not delivered a convincing path out of the economic crisis and “it is hard to measure if TB receives sufficient programme allocation to meet its programme priorities”, the workshop aimed to work with civil society partners “to understand how we can work together to improve TB outcomes”.
“In the current environment we also have to ensure the TB recovery plan is fully funded and implementation prioritised. Outside programme interventions there is a great need to secure funds for the programme to continue.
“There are deep concerns about the decrease of TB case notifications and subsequent increase in deaths, especially considering the disease is treatable and preventable,” Rensburg said.
“If there are any positives going forward, the national department of health has a significant role to play.”
He added that the workshop aimed to galvanise civil society’s call for inclusion and participation at all levels of governance to ensure the needs of healthcare users are recognised.
“Civil society participation is central to improving governance required to meet constitutional obligations, which in times of crisis are central to an inclusive, resilient recovery,” said Rensburg.
TimesLIVE
