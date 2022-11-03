'It's total darkness!': residents in parts of Emalahleni may spend Christmas in the dark due to damaged transformer

Residents in parts of Emalahleni (Witbank) in Mpumalanga are not impressed that they may have to spend Christmas in darkness due to repairs on a damaged transformer, which could take 16 weeks to fix.
Johnny Seloane, a technical portfolio ward committee member in Emalahleni municipality, said the community in KwaGuqa is in its third week without power.
“The biggest transformer that receives electricity from Eskom got damaged. That affects more than 20,000 households at KwaGuqa.
“We are waiting for the municipality to acquire a transformer that will be able to restore the electricity,” he said.
Seloane said the municipality was in the process of fixing the problem and will update the community on Friday.
“The old one was stripped off and taken to Johannesburg for repairs which should take about 12 weeks, so we are going to get a new transformer. We are going to hear on Friday on how soon it can be delivered and installed,” he said.
Seloane said there was a possibility the community might spend their Christmas in the dark.
“The report that will be given on Friday will determine if we carry through to January without electricity. There is no hope for electricity any time soon.”
He said there are three clinics and some small businesses in the affected areas.
“You have people who rely on oxygen and machines to breathe, you have children with asthma. You have people who need to put their insulin in fridges. And crime is rising.
“There is a high number of cable theft, it’s a big setback for us as a community because it means when the transformer is restored we have to start afresh — installing cables and all that,” he said.
Emalahleni municipality said representatives visited the transformer repair company LH Marthinusen in Johannesburg last Wednesday to obtain first-hand information on the progress of the repairs.
According to the municipality, the company indicated that the damage was extensive .
Sifiso Mbokane, who lives in extension 10, said the residents were suffering losses due to the power outage.
“We are suffering; our food is rotten. They told us that the transformer burnt so they still have to order it. We are not too sure how long it’s going to take for it to come back.
“This is the third week without electricity; we are trying to cope. We set fire outside to try to cook but it's difficult, refrigerated food is now rotten and we had to throw it away. We live from hand to mouth, we are not able to buy proper groceries because they rot,” he said.
Mbokane said the possibility of a dark Christmas was painful.
“We are being treated badly. Imagine a Christmas without electricity? It will be total darkness. There is nothing that we can do. We can’t just leave our homes, where will we go? We are not happ,” he said.
The municipality had not commented at the time of publishing.
'It's total darkness!': residents in parts of Emalahleni may spend Christmas in the dark due to damaged transformer
Image: REUTERS
