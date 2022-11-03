South Africa

Unit at Kusile power station expected to remain offline after duct failure

03 November 2022 - 08:36
Kusile power station outside Emalahleni. The power utility says a unit at Kusile is expected to be offline for a few months after a duct (chimney) failure.
Kusile power station outside Emalahleni. The power utility says a unit at Kusile is expected to be offline for a few months after a duct (chimney) failure.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Unit 1 at Eskom’s Kusile power station is expected to remain offline for a few months after a duct failure.

The power utility said on Wednesday that a section of the Kusile unit 1 flue gas duct (similar to a house's chimney) exiting the sulphur dioxide absorber failed on the horizontal rubber expansion joint as well as the compensator (a bend to direct flue gas up the chimney and allow for thermal expansion of the chimney).

The failure occurred on October 23 while the unit was on forced shutdown for flue gas de-sulphuration recirculating pump repairs.

Eskom said investigations and assessments are in progress to establish the cause of failure and extent of damage.

“While it is uncertain at this point, it is anticipated the unit may remain offline for a few months and this duration shall become clearer over the next few weeks. Access to the area has also been restricted as part of precautionary measures,” it said.

Consultations with various specialist stakeholders, including the original equipment manufacturer, are in progress to determine the best course of action to restore the plant as quickly as possible.

Emergency plan to tackle electricity crisis remains work in progress

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in late July to implement emergency measures within three months to tackle record blackouts. But those have only ...
News
1 hour ago

The failed section of the Unit 1 flue gas duct is located inside the flue chimney.

The ducts are made from steel sections welded together and surrounded by a windshield, which is made of reinforced concrete that also houses the unit 2 and 3 flue gas ducts.   

The power utility said unit 2 was offload at the time while unit 3 was generating electricity. Unit 4, whose FGD duct is housed in a separate flue chimney, is currently on load generating full load to the national grid. 

“As part of precautionary measures put in place, the return to service of unit 2 has been put on hold while unit 3 continues to run at stable load.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Eskom’s woes drive workers to despair

Eskom employees tell of the struggle to keep the lights on amid spares shortages, boiler leaks and constant breakdowns
News
1 month ago

What happened the morning the cops came for Koko

Former Eskom boss allegedly refused to co-operate with police in dawn raid.
News
4 days ago

We have the power to change South Africa, let’s get cracking

Our collective despair tends to foster paralysis but we should not let it get in the way of fixing the country, writes Mcebisi Jonas.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

WATCH | This Eskom ‘looking for love’ skit will leave you in stitches

A TikTok creator has shared a skit of what the power utility would be like if it was a man looking for love.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'He must have drunk De Ruyter’s Kool-Aid if he is willing to show such ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight South Africa
  3. MONDLI GUNGUBELE | President’s energy plan should give us all hope for the ... Opinion

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...