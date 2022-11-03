The the department of water and sanitation will open a criminal case against the Jagersfontein Development mine on Friday for contraventions of the National Water Act.
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the September collapse of a wall of a mine waste dam in the Free State town caused pollution to the environment and water resources. The sludge also engulfed and destroyed homes and properties of more than 300 residents. At least one person died.
The department decided to implement administrative enforcement measures and issued a directive on September 12 in terms of the National Water Act. The directive “pertains to the release of a substance [slime/mine process waste materials] that pollutes or has the potential to pollute water resources”.
The criminal case is to run in parallel to the administrative enforcement.
The mining company, the government and other entities have rallied relief efforts to reduce the impact of the disaster on the community.
TimesLIVE
Water department to open criminal case against Jagersfontein mine owners
Image: Thulani Mbele
