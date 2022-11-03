South Africa

Water department to open criminal case against Jagersfontein mine owners

03 November 2022 - 12:21
A mine tailings dam wall collapsed at Jagersfontein in the Free State on September 11, unleashing a mudslide that killed at least one person and swept away homes and cars.
A mine tailings dam wall collapsed at Jagersfontein in the Free State on September 11, unleashing a mudslide that killed at least one person and swept away homes and cars.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The the department of water and sanitation will open a criminal case against the Jagersfontein Development mine on Friday for contraventions of the National Water Act.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the September collapse of a wall of a mine waste dam in the Free State town caused pollution to the environment and water resources. The sludge also engulfed and destroyed homes and properties of more than 300 residents. At least one person died.

The department decided to implement administrative enforcement measures and issued a directive on September 12 in terms of the National Water Act. The directive “pertains to the release of a substance [slime/mine process waste materials] that pollutes or has the potential to pollute water resources”.

The criminal case is to run in parallel to the administrative enforcement.

The mining company, the government and other entities have rallied relief efforts to reduce the impact of the disaster on the community.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE

One victim of Jagersfontein mine dam collapse still missing

A person who disappeared when a mine tailings dam wall collapsed at Jagersfontein in the Free State on September 11 is still missing.
News
2 weeks ago

Free State government prioritising rebuilding lives of Jagersfontein victims

The Free State government says it is on track to ensure the rebuilding of lives of people affected by flooding in Jagersfontein last Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Jagersfontein farmer stares down decades of recovery after sludge flattens land

The disaster killed 865 animals belonging to 49 farmers, says the Free State department of agriculture and rural development
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mantashe says his department will intervene at Jagersfontein despite court ... South Africa
  2. Jagersfontein spill: new health hazards loom South Africa
  3. Here’s how you can help victims of Jagersfontein mudslide South Africa
  4. Household items swept away: Jagersfontein survivors count their losses South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...