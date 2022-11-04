South Africa

KZN traffic cop fighting for life after being shot by speeding 'robbers'

N2 closed to allow helicopter to land

04 November 2022 - 12:57 By TIMESLIVE
A traffic cop has been airlifted to hospital after being shot while trying to flag down a speeding car.
Image: IPSS

A KwaDukuza traffic officer was airlifted to a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Friday after he was shot multiple times.

It is believed the officer was trying to stop robbers near a bridge on the R102 who had allegedly robbed a cellphone shop in the KwaDukuza Mall on the north coast.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said the N2 was closed to allow a Netcare helicopter to land to transport the critically wounded officer to hospital.

Meyrick confirmed the man is a KwaDukuza district municipality traffic officer.

“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics are on scene on the N2 Stanger under the bridge where a shooting has taken place. It is an active crime scene and will be investigated by SAPS.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

