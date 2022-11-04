South Africa

Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being paid at post offices

04 November 2022 - 12:00
Sassa apologised to beneficiaries using gold cards after they were not able to withdraw their grant payments at post offices. File photo.
Sassa apologised to beneficiaries using gold cards after they were not able to withdraw their grant payments at post offices. File photo.
Image: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised to beneficiaries using gold cards after they were unable to withdraw their grants at post offices.

This comes as South African Post Office (Sapo) outlets experienced glitches in their systems affecting all Postbank customers wishing to make over-the-counter payments, deposits and withdrawals.

Sassa said withdrawals of grants can be made at any retail outlet nationwide that provides the cashback option, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

Grant recipients can also use the gold cards to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions, as the Sassa gold cards function fully within the national payments system, similarly to any other bank card.

When to collect your social grant for November

Millions of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their old age, disability, social relief of distress (SRD) and other ...
News
3 days ago

Interim Postbank CEO Lucas Ndala apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We apologise to Sassa grants beneficiaries and Postbank customers for the inconvenience caused as we take every service interruption seriously,” said Ndala.

“Our IT teams have been tasked to resolve the technical challenges affecting over-the-counter branch transactions as a matter of urgency. All customers are advised to use retailers and ATMs as alternatives while we work on restoring full service availability.”

He said Postbank would send out a notification when the matter was resolved.

Acting Sassa CEO Abraham Mahlangu said: “Sassa uses a fully functional bank card that is compatible with all access points within the national payment system, thereby limiting the impact on clients when the system of one bank, merchant or pay point is down.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Drop in R350 grant beneficiaries concerning, says Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has asked Sassa to investigate why there has been a significant decrease in the number of people receiving ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Sassa warns of fake R700 grant application form circulating online

If you see a post urging you to apply for a R700 Sassa grant, blue tick it.
News
3 days ago

Applying for the R350 grant? Sassa warns of scam trying to access your personal details

The South African Social Security Agency has warned those who receive, or are applying for, the R350 social relief of distress grant to be careful of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant