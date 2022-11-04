Interim Postbank CEO Lucas Ndala apologised for the inconvenience caused.
“We apologise to Sassa grants beneficiaries and Postbank customers for the inconvenience caused as we take every service interruption seriously,” said Ndala.
“Our IT teams have been tasked to resolve the technical challenges affecting over-the-counter branch transactions as a matter of urgency. All customers are advised to use retailers and ATMs as alternatives while we work on restoring full service availability.”
He said Postbank would send out a notification when the matter was resolved.
Acting Sassa CEO Abraham Mahlangu said: “Sassa uses a fully functional bank card that is compatible with all access points within the national payment system, thereby limiting the impact on clients when the system of one bank, merchant or pay point is down.”
TimesLIVE
Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being paid at post offices
Image: Sassa
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised to beneficiaries using gold cards after they were unable to withdraw their grants at post offices.
This comes as South African Post Office (Sapo) outlets experienced glitches in their systems affecting all Postbank customers wishing to make over-the-counter payments, deposits and withdrawals.
Sassa said withdrawals of grants can be made at any retail outlet nationwide that provides the cashback option, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer.
Grant recipients can also use the gold cards to make purchases at any place that accepts bank card transactions, as the Sassa gold cards function fully within the national payments system, similarly to any other bank card.
When to collect your social grant for November
TimesLIVE
