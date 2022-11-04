A couple and their three children, aged between 3 and 11, have been found dead after a fire in a Methodist church mission house in the Eastern Cape.
Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said detectives are investigating.
A resident alerted officers to the fire in Askeaton, near Cala, on Thursday night.
Police and firefighters responded, but the home had burnt down.
“Only one person, believed to be a domestic worker aged 28, was rescued. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.
“The deceased are a husband and wife aged 29 and 46, and their children, a girl and two boys.”
An inquest docket has been opened.
Anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire is asked to contact the Cala police station on 047-877-0132 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted using the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Tragedy as family dies in Methodist church fire in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/yelantsev
