Tragedy as family dies in Methodist church fire in Eastern Cape

04 November 2022 - 12:08 By TimesLIVE
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yelantsev

A couple and their three children, aged between 3 and 11, have been found dead after a fire in a Methodist church mission house in the Eastern Cape.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said detectives are investigating.

A resident alerted officers to the fire in Askeaton, near Cala, on Thursday night.

Police and firefighters responded, but the home had burnt down.

“Only one person, believed to be a domestic worker aged 28, was rescued. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

“The deceased are a husband and wife aged 29 and 46, and their children, a girl and two boys.”

An inquest docket has been opened.

Anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire is asked to contact the Cala police station on 047-877-0132 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted using the MySAPS app.

