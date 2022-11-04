South Africa

Tuition fees make up 36% of higher education institutions' revenue: Stats SA

04 November 2022 - 18:09
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Stats SA says that for every R100 of revenue received by higher institutions in 2022, R36 was from tuition fees. File photo.
Stats SA says that for every R100 of revenue received by higher institutions in 2022, R36 was from tuition fees. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

For every R100 of revenue generated or received by higher institutions in 2021, R36 was from tuition fees, Stats SA said on Friday.

Stats SA said the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 disrupted the operations of higher education institutions, with notable effects on revenue streams.

“After declining in 2020, the amount of money collected from tuition fees jumped by 21.6% in 2021.” it said.

The country’s 26 higher education institutions depend on three main sources of revenue, according to its financial statistics of higher education institutions statistical release.

 Stats SA said the Mangosuthu University of Technology, based in Durban, depended the most on tuition fees.

“For every R100 of revenue generated or received by the institution in 2021, R56 was in the form of student fees. Durban University of Technology received half of its income from tuition fees in the same year.”

At the other end of the scale, tuition fees accounted for 16% of total revenue received or generated by Central University of Technology in Free State. It said this institution relied heavily on government financing in 2021, receiving 76% of its revenue in the form of grants.

“If we consider all higher education institutions, the percentage of total revenue from tuition fees shifted from 33% in 2019 (before the pandemic) to 36% in 2021. As the lockdown disrupted operations in 2020, government transfers increased while the amount received from tuition fees declined.

“As institutions began reopening their doors of learning in 2021, the situation reversed. Government grants declined while the amount collected from tuition fees climbed significantly. This resulted in tuition fees taking up more of the revenue pie in 2021.”

Stats SA said in rand values, tuition fees accounted for R29.3bn of total revenue in 2019, declining to R28.8bn in 2020 and jumping to R35.1bn in 2021.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

JONATHAN JANSEN | After years of setbacks these matrics must show they have the write stuff

The Class of 2022 have taken almost everything the universe can throw at them, but there is light at the end of the load-shedding tunnel
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Wits: 100 years of changing the world for good

SPONSORED | Whether through research and innovation, teaching and learning, or civic action, the university makes a positive impact in the daily ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lifeline for ‘missing middle’ students

Cash-strapped “missing middle” students could be thrown a lifeline next year if the state agrees to provide government guarantees for commercial bank ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  4. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  5. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa