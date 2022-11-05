South Africa

Did the earth just move for you?

05 November 2022 - 15:49 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal residents reported feeling an earth tremor on Saturday.
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey

Social media was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with KwaZulu-Natal residents reporting an earth tremor.

From Sheffield Beach to Pinetown and Amanzimtoti, people flocked to Twitter to confirm whether the Earth had moved.

“Did anyone else feel an earth tremor in Durban?” Crazymunkey asked, to which marshMELlow responded: “I didn’t feel the earth tremor because it takes a lot to move me.”

Jokes aside, “Rob” felt it in the upper Highway area, while Fanie felt it in Sheffield Beach and Anele said: “Wait! Was that an earthquake or am I drunk?”

Attempts to contact the Geological Society of South Africa were unsuccessful by the time of publishing, but Earthquake.com reported that the province suffered a 4.6 magnitude quake.

TimesLIVE

