North West matric pupils unable to write economics exam due to community protests

A total of 53 matric pupils in North West could not write the economics paper 1 on Tuesday because of community protests.
This emerged during a meeting called by the department of basic education with teacher unions and governing body associations on Saturday.
According to impeccable sources, key issues in the last seven days mentioned during the meeting included load-shedding, protest action in North West, the Northern Cape and Gauteng and storm damage in the Northern Cape.
The department announced on Saturday afternoon that an urgent media briefing will be held on Sunday “because of serious concerns that have emerged posing a threat to the national exams”.
According to the media advisory, the director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, met heads of education departments.
At least 71 of the 220 question papers have already been written.
The exams started for most pupils on Monday and will finish on December 6.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
