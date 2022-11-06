South Africa

Mabopane community arrest suspect implicated in cop killing

06 November 2022 - 10:29 By TImesLIVE
The community of Mabopane chased after, caught and apprehended a 32-year-old man who was implicated in a deadly house robbery.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

The community of Mabopane outside Pretoria have carried out a citizen arrest and nabbed one of three men implicated in a house robbery and fatal shooting of a local police officer. 

Col Athlenda Mathe said two off-duty police officers had allegedly been attacked at their home in the township. 

“Just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning, the family was accosted by three males and robbed of their belongings. During the ordeal, one suspect and Sgt Tumelo Losaba were fatally wounded. A manhunt has since been launched for a second suspect who drove off in a Grey Audi A3. 

“The third suspect ran away on foot but the brave community of Mabopane came out in their numbers and gave chase, apprehending the 32-year-old suspect. The suspect has been arrested and will be charged with murder and house robbery,” Mathe said. 

Mathe added: “Any citizen is allowed to effect a citizen's arrest. To carry out a citizen's arrest, the crime must have happened in your presence or having a reasonable suspicion that the suspect may have committed a crime. The intent of the citizen's arrest must be to hand over the suspect to the police.”

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili thanked the community for taking action against crime. She urged community members to join their community police forum structures. 

Mosikili said police were out in full force in search of the third suspect 

“We have mobilised all our resources to track down the remaining suspect. We also would like to thank the community of Mabopane for being active citizens in the fight against crime. The safety and security of our members on and off duty remains a priority for the SAPS and such management continues to review its policies and strategies in place to enhance police safety”, said Mosikili.

Sgt Losaba was 41 years old. He had been attached to the rapid rail police unit in Mabopane. 

Mosikili was scheduled to visit his family on Sunday. 

TimesLIVE

