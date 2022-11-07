South Africa

Cash-in-transit robbers hit Durban supermarket

07 November 2022 - 15:51
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A cash-in-transit security guard had just collected money from a Durban store and was walking towards the armoured cash vehicle when he was allegedly approached by a suspect who pointed a firearm at him and robbed him. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after an armed robbery outside a grocery chain store on Che Guevara Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said a cash-in-transit security guard had just collected cash from a store and was walking towards the armoured cash vehicle when he was allegedly approached by a suspect who pointed a firearm at him and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and his firearm.

“The suspects reportedly fired several shots at the cash truck, but the driver managed to drive off,” he said.

“The suspects are reported to have fled in a silver double cab bakkie with registration number ND792722 and an Audi A4 with unknown registration number.

“No injuries have been reported, and the hunt for the suspects is under way.”

Ensure Armed Response reported the cash was being collected from a Spar supermarket in Glenwood.

Fidelity ADT spokesperson Charnel Hattingh confirmed to TimesLIVE that Fidelity guards came under fire in the incident at 9.38am on Monday.

TimesLIVE

