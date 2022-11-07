Briefing the media in Johannesburg recently, the premier said he met with the ministers of finance and transport to determine the exact figure of the 30% contribution.
He said e-tolls will be scrapped as soon as the necessary processes to conclude an agreement with National Treasury are complete.
“There is a process that needs to be followed by government so the technical team led by our director-general will assist us. As indicated by National Treasury we have until December 31 to conclude that task,” he said.
Lesufi said the budgets for the education and health departments would not be compromised when paying e-toll debt.
He said they have proposed to pay R1bn a year for 20 years to settle the debt.
“We want to reject a notion flying all over that our commitment to pay the 30% means health and education will suffer. In fact, they will get more money from our budget when we announce our mini-budget on November 24.
“We want to assure our citizens the budgets to fight crime and for quality education will not be compromised by this decision,” said Lesufi.
On calls for e-tolls refunds, Lesufi there would be clarity after consultation.
“There are people who have been paying e-tolls and they expect clarity from us,” said Lesufi.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was among those who asked whether a refund was on the cards.
“I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple,” he tweeted, tagging advocate Dali Mpofu.
Decision on e-tolls to be finalised by December 31, says Lesufi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says motorists in the province will know the decision on e-tolls by the end of the year.
The fate of the controversial e-tolls made headlines after finance minister Enoch Godongwana said government would take over its R47bn debt from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Tabling his mid-term budget, Godongwana said government, through National Treasury, will finance 70% of Sanral’s outstanding debt, with the remaining 30% coming from the Gauteng provincial budget.
Lesufi said the province’s 30% share will be sourced through “consultation”.
How will Gauteng fund e-tolls debt? Panyaza Lesufi clears the air
