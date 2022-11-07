South Africa

Family of Joburg cyclist seek public assistance to find ‘brutal’ assault suspect

07 November 2022 - 12:05
Avid cyclist Clifford Young, 52, was the victim of an alleged brutal assault by a fellow cyclist while riding at the Cradle of Humankind on Sunday morning.
Avid cyclist Clifford Young, 52, was the victim of an alleged brutal assault by a fellow cyclist while riding at the Cradle of Humankind on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

The family of a Johannesburg cyclist are seeking assistance to track down a man who allegedly assaulted the rider at the Cradle of Humankind on Sunday. 

Clifford Young, 52, is said to have been the victim of a brutal assault by a fellow cyclist on Sunday morning after an altercation on Kromdraai Road leading to the Sterkfontein Caves.

His wife, Samantha Curley-Young, took to Twitter on Sunday to detail the alleged incident which happened shortly before 8am. 

“My husband asked that the group ‘move off/aside’ and then continued on his cycle. One of this group took it upon themselves to ride after my husband and tell him to get off his bike so he could f*** him up (classy). When my husband tried to apologise and calm the situation, this person proceeded to run him off the road, forcing him to uncleat. When my husband put out his hand to introduce himself, and apologise again to diffuse the situation, this person proceeded to punch my husband in the face several times, causing serious harm.”

She said Young had to have several stitches to his lip.

“Thankfully nothing was broken and he is not missing any teeth. They had to stitch his lip back together because it was split in two places.”

She said they would open a case of assault on Monday and were obtaining CCTV footage from a business close to where the incident occurred.

Cycling South Africa condemned the incident and said they would assist the family in any way possible. 

The organisation’s Cherise Willeit said they could not believe that a fellow cyclist would commit such an act. 

“We are shocked and do not condone any type of violent behaviour. We will put out a notice requesting any information regarding the attack at the Cradle. We hope to assist the Young family to find the culprit. Any information we receive will be passed to the family to help them open the criminal charge they will lay.”

Willeit said if the culprit is a member of Cycling South Africa, he will face disciplinary action. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

How Biking Bandits are spreading the love of cycling in black communities

With a little serendipity and a whole lot of love, three enthusiasts are spreading the joy of cycling with their urban riding movement.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
9 months ago

Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house

A 16 year old boy was driving a vehicle alone this weekend when he lost control, knocked over a cyclist, ploughed through a garden wall and the ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being ... South Africa
  2. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  3. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa