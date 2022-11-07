One social media user broke down the phenomenon in a tweet several years ago.
POLL | Have you ever rented bottles at a club?
Image: 123RF/Leonard Zhukovsky
Have you ever hit a club and ordered bottles for the table that were there only for show?
The phenomenon of renting bottles has been thrown back into the spotlight after Saint Lounge in Cape Town issued a notice to customers informing them they would name and shame those who do not pay their drinks bills.
While it was not clear whether those with debt running into the thousands had been renting bottles, it did spark a conversation about nightclub behaviour and some of the craziest things people had seen.
Several people took to social media to recount how they knew about people who had rented bottles at nightclubs to make them seem rich and their table appear to be more lively.
One social media user broke down the phenomenon in a tweet several years ago.
“You pay to have different types of bottles ‘displayed’ at your table. No one allowed to drink them and someone at your table is designated to guard them. They are collected/returned at the end of the night.”
Some blamed it on the need to impress and keep up perceptions.
