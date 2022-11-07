A 54-year-old regional court control prosecutor who allegedly failed to report the rape of a child appeared in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.
Vicky Rossouw faces a charge of contravening the Sexual Offences Act. The act provides that a person who knows a sexual offence has been committed against a child must report the alleged offence to the police.
“The state alleges she knew rape, incest and sexual assault were committed against a child but failed to immediately report it to the police,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
The prosecutor was released on warning and the matter was postponed to November 28 for further investigation.
“The NPA views this case in a serious light and has started internal labour relations processes against the prosecutor.
“The enrolment of this case against one of our own is a clear indication that if there is enough evidence of a crime against anyone the NPA will prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice,” Tyali said.
TimesLIVE
Prosecutor who allegedly failed to report rape charged
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
