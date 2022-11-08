South Africa

Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban

08 November 2022 - 13:19
The hijacked ambulance
The hijacked ambulance
Image: Supplied

A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said police were conducting an investigation in the area when they spotted three vehicles including an ambulance speeding past.

He said the suspects opened fire on police when they attempted to stop them.

“The suspects abandoned the vehicles and fled to the nearby bushes.”

“Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light vehicles were hijacked.

“Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles that was hijacked at Pavilion in March this year.

“The arrested suspect will be charged for hijackings and he is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bail denied for alleged killer of German tourist

The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to Napoleon Nyalunga, the man accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr near Kruger ...
News
23 hours ago

Car theft on the rise as life returns to post-lockdown normality

Tracker’s latest vehicle crime index covering the period January-June reveal that incident volumes have increased to pre-Covid lockdown levels across ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Crooks are gearing up for the festive season: 5 tips to avoid a hijacking

With the festive season around the corner and travel set to increase across the country, motorists are being cautioned to keep safe on the roads and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa