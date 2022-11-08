Weather forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said the seasonal rainfall could affect municipal services, and result in road closures, damage to infrastructure and loss of livestock and livelihoods.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised motorists to drive safely and keep a safe following distance. He said residents in informal settlements and low-lying areas should be careful when crossing rivers and streams to avoid being swept away.
We have all 30 fire stations throughout the city of Johannesburg fully operational. We have our swift water rescue on high alert and our disaster management monitoring tips in all seven regions of the city.”
LISTEN | Johannesburg EMS on high alert as weather service warns of disruptive conditions
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert after a SA Weather Service warning of disruptive conditions in parts of the country, including Gauteng.
Warnings have been issued for the eastern and central parts of the country, including the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. High-risk areas include informal settlements and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
