South Africa

LISTEN | Johannesburg EMS on high alert as weather service warns of disruptive conditions

08 November 2022 - 16:04 By TimesLIVE
The SA Weather Service has issued warnings of disruptive conditions in parts of the country, including Gauteng.
The SA Weather Service has issued warnings of disruptive conditions in parts of the country, including Gauteng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert after a SA Weather Service warning of disruptive conditions in parts of the country, including Gauteng.

Warnings have been issued for the eastern and central parts of the country, including the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. High-risk areas include informal settlements and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

LISTEN HERE: 

Weather forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said the seasonal rainfall could affect municipal services, and result in road closures, damage to infrastructure and loss of livestock and livelihoods. 

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised motorists to drive safely and keep a safe following distance. He said residents in informal settlements and low-lying areas should be careful when crossing rivers and streams to avoid being swept away. 

We have all 30 fire stations throughout the city of Johannesburg fully operational. We have our swift water rescue on high alert and our disaster management monitoring tips in all seven regions of the city.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN issues warning for ‘disruptive’ rain and possible localised flooding

KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding.
News
2 hours ago

IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng

Gauteng woke up to more rain on Tuesday, with some roads flooding.
News
4 hours ago

‘A pothole every 29m on this stretch’ — dire road conditions in Free State frustrate residents

The dire state of roads in the Free State is frustrating residents and the agricultural association.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist