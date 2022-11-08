South Africa

Train carrying coal for export derailed: Transnet

08 November 2022 - 14:32 By Nelson Banya
A Transnet train carrying coal derailed on Tuesday on its way to Richards Bay. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

A Transnet train carrying coal for export derailed on Tuesday on its way to the Richards Bay port, the state-owned logistics company said.

No injuries were reported and response teams were on their way to the site, Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet did not say how much coal the train was carrying.

South Africa's coal exports to Europe have surged this year after a EU ban on imports of the fossil fuel from Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The country's mineral exports have, however, been hobbled by Transnet's underperformance, blamed on a shortage of locomotives, poor maintenance, copper cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure. Transnet says rampant cable theft increases the risk of derailments.

Reuters

