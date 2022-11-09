The SA Human Rights Commission will next month hold an inquiry into the environmental pollution and raw sewage pouring into the Wemmer Pan lake.
The commission in Gauteng received complaints from local businesses indicating the perilous nature of the lake.
The complaints received and media reports said the lake was heavily polluted and covered by a shiny oily layer. There was a stench of hydrogen-sulphide.
The complaints said the pollution affected the local community, businesses and those who use the lake for recreation.
The commission conducted a site inspection on February 15.
On March 2, the commission addressed correspondence to representatives of the local businesses affected and advised that the pollution would be investigated.
“In line with the undertaking and in accordance with its mandate, the commission has resolved to host a provincial inquiry into alleged human rights infringements to dignity, freedom and security of the person; and the right to a safe environment, as well as looking at the constitutional obligations of local, provincial and national government.”
The commission invited members of the public, civil society organisations and interested parties with relevant information relating to the inquiry to make submissions to the panel for consideration as well as potential follow-up and participation.
The commission said it aimed to receive submissions from officials responsible for the maintenance of the lake.
Written submissions must be delivered to the commission by December 1, addressed to Maria Mnyakeni at mmnyakeni@sahrc.org.za and copying Nomfundo Mamogale at nmamogale@sahrc.org.za.
The inquiry is scheduled for December 6.
Human rights commission to probe pollution of Wemmer Pan
Image: PAUL ASH
