South Africa

Human rights commission to probe pollution of Wemmer Pan

09 November 2022 - 19:09 By TimesLIVE
Waste at Wemmer Pan photographed earlier this year. The SA Human Rights Commission has asked for written submissions and will hold an inquiry on December 6.
Waste at Wemmer Pan photographed earlier this year. The SA Human Rights Commission has asked for written submissions and will hold an inquiry on December 6.
Image: PAUL ASH

The SA Human Rights Commission will next month hold an inquiry into the environmental pollution and raw sewage pouring into the Wemmer Pan lake.

The commission in Gauteng received complaints from local businesses indicating the perilous nature of the lake.  

The complaints received and media reports said the lake was heavily polluted and covered by a shiny oily layer. There was a  stench of hydrogen-sulphide.

The complaints said the pollution affected the local community, businesses and those who use the lake for recreation.

The commission conducted a site inspection on February 15.

On March 2, the commission addressed correspondence to representatives of the local businesses affected and advised that the pollution would be investigated.

“In line with the undertaking and in accordance with its mandate, the commission has resolved to host a provincial inquiry into alleged human rights infringements to dignity, freedom and security of the person; and the right to a safe environment, as well as looking at the constitutional obligations of local, provincial and national government.”

The commission invited members of the public, civil society organisations and interested parties with relevant information relating to the inquiry to make submissions to the panel for consideration as well as potential follow-up and participation.

The commission said it aimed to receive submissions from officials responsible for the maintenance of the lake.

Written submissions must be delivered to the commission by December 1, addressed to Maria Mnyakeni at mmnyakeni@sahrc.org.za and copying Nomfundo Mamogale at nmamogale@sahrc.org.za.

The inquiry is scheduled for December 6.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Litter a big problem affecting City of Joburg's dams

Littering is a huge concern in Johannesburg and is more visible after the onset of seasonal rain which washes the litter from the stormwater network ...
News
1 week ago

Human Rights Commission promises action on stinking Wemmer Pan

A child's sewage-soaked teddy bear lies amid plastic bottles and rotting waste, while an onshore breeze carries the stench of human excrement and ...
News
8 months ago

Fake sea and phony beaches: why Joburgers love an ocean fantasy

Johannesburg is the largest city in the world not located on a major body of water. Yet its landlocked inhabitants have a years-old fascination with ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  5. Judge Koen must go, says Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe