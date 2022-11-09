Limpopo police have arrested 2,153 suspects, aged between 19 and 61, for offences including murder, attempted murder, rape, dealing in drugs, unlawful possession of firearms and contravention of the Immigration Act.
The arrests follow operations conducted from October 31 until Monday. The operations were carried out by police units including crime intelligence, Limpopo highway patrol team, K9, crime prevention, detectives, stock theft and flying squad.
Police recovered 14 firearms, 1,769 counterfeit cigarettes, alcohol, 73 knives, 10 stolen/robbed vehicles and drugs in the form of dagga, nyaope and crystal meth.
“During the operation conducted in the Polokwane policing area, a 42-year-old foreign national suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs. Police confiscated crystal meth and other drugs with an estimated street value of R2,000,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said three suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were arrested for business burglary and possession of suspected stolen property Bloodriver outside Seshego.
“The suspects were positively linked with a burglary committed at a school in the Matlala policing area. Stolen items including groceries were confiscated,” he said.
A 22-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes during the operation conducted in the Sekhukhune district.
More than 2,000 suspects arrested in Limpopo
Image: Supplied
