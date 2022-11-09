South Africa

POLL | Is it too early to do your Christmas shopping?

09 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
What are you expecting under the Christmas tree?
Image: 123RF/Roman Kosolapov

There are fewer than 50 days until Christmas, and some have started buying presents for under the tree.

For many people the exchange of Christmas presents is a show of love. However, you can feel several other emotions besides love when you are in a long queue on Christmas Eve trying to pay for a last-minute present.

While some believe buying presents early can help keep you calm and in control of the festive season, others think grabbing a gift in the midst of the Christmas season is part of the festivities.

Some use the Black Friday shopping holiday at the end of November to fill their bag of presents.

Gifting traditions are also a consideration, with some larger families and those on a tight budget preferring secret Santas.

Others live and die by the tradition of finding Christmas clothes under the tree, while a few give second-hand or vintage gifts.

Trevor Noah weighed in on the topic last year, joking that people should buy others gifts they can use later in life.

“Buy children functional things. I buy babies Bitcoin. Yeah, you can thank me in 20 years.”

