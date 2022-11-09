South Africa

R780k donkey carts project 'highly overpriced' — DA and ActionSA slam ‘dodgy’ North West tender

09 November 2022 - 10:28
The donkey-drawn carts are used to ferry children to school, the sick to clinics, and the elderly to pension pay points.
Image: Supplied

The DA and ActionSA have slammed the North West department of community safety and road management’s R780,000 donkey carts project, calling for an investigation. 

The department spent R780,000 to acquire 20 donkey carts which were given to villagers in the Dibono and Manawana districts outside Mahikeng. The cost includes a three-year service plan. 

Community safety MEC Sello Lehari’s office said the project sought to alleviate challenges faced by rural communities. The carts are reportedly used to ferry sick people to clinics, pupils to schools, people needing assistance to and from shops, and the elderly to pension pay points. 

“As part of the contract with the department, the service provider will maintain the carts for the next three years at no cost to owners. The two-seaters cost R32,500 each and the four-seaters R45,500,” said the office. 

The DA called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently instruct the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the project, saying it was dodgy and highly overpriced.

“Not only does this donation smack of brazen corruption, it also is a clear indication of the ANC’s disregard for the needs and dignity of these residents,” said the DA.

“The ANC government has failed to invest in ambulances and proper transport infrastructure for this province over the years and patients are being told to use the  donkey carts as a means of transport. This while cabinet ministers drive around in luxurious cars.

“The brazen way the ANC government tries to cover up its shortcomings over the past almost three decades through this kind of stunt is sickening. We call on President Ramaphosa to act and instruct the SIU to investigate this travesty and ensure the department presents viable and effective transport solutions to the people of Dibono and Manawana villages.”

ActionSA said it was embarrassing Lehari chose to issue a tender to buy donkey carts for residents instead of fixing roads and infrastructure that have been problems in rural communities.

“After 28 years of ANC rule in North West, one would expect they know the people’s needs and will implement programmes that will take them out of poverty, but they keep failing. The donation of these carts is another clear example the ANC government has no plan nor the will to change people’s lives,” said the party. 

It said the tender must be investigated, saying it wants to know how many carts will be procured in three years.

“We call on premier Bushy Maape to declare the contract null and void. We call on law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances that led to awarding the tender and to check if there is no inflation of costs.

“We will follow this matter to ensure there is transparency and that proper services are provided to the residents of North West as per the mandate of the department.”

TimesLIVE

