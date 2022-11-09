Two KwaZulu-Natal matric candidates have died — one was allegedly murdered by a grade 10 pupil and the other is believed to have committed suicide after writing her isiZulu exam.
Expressing her shock and sadness, education MEC Mbali Frazer said on Wednesday that both were from the Pinetown district.
Frazer said a schoolboy from Mandlenkosi High in Ntuzuma was allegedly stabbed.
“The candidate was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injury. The candidate was allegedly stabbed by a grade 10 pupil.”
“In a separate incident at Umqhele Secondary School, it is alleged that a grade 12 candidate, after writing her isiZulu paper in the morning, went home and committed suicide.”
“As a department we are very concerned and will not condone school violence,” said Frazer.
“The community must be aware that the department’s psychology services must be informed when parents, guardians and educators suspect unusual behaviour patterns in learners, to avert such tragedies.”
Shock as two KZN matric pupils die in separate incidents
One was allegedly murdered, the other is believed to have taken her own life
Image: Shelley Christians
