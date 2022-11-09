Some in the Zulu royal family have accused the government of stripping its senior members of their birthright to deliberate and determine the rightful heir to the throne, adding that they do not recognise King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Princes Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, Mathuba KaBhekuzulu and Vulindlela KaBhekuzulu, the brothers of late king Goodwill Zwelithini, are particularly scathing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's role in the succession battle.
“It is unfortunate, disgusting, disheartening that a democratic government based on family values and, above all, [one that] believes in the central role a family plays in determining the rightful heir to the throne can haphazardly disregard its own laws and regulations ....
“It is unfortunate that our state president seemed to have not fully applied his mind by researching what is in the presidency archives on the Zulu royalty since the dawn of democracy and familiarise himself with submissions made by Mdlokombane (King Goodwill Zwelithini),” they said.
Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu formally begins reign as sole legitimate Zulu monarch
The princes emphasised that they believe Ramaphosa was misled and could therefore not apply his mind appropriately.
“His pronouncement on a matter that was before the court and later proceeding with the coronation when he was already served court papers was substandard behaviour. The rush is suspicious and playing with people’s emotions,” they said.
The Zulu royal family has been deeply divided by a bruising succession battle that has so far created three factions. However, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is by law the only legitimate Zulu monarch after recognition by some family members, the president and a coronation ceremony.
The senior royals said since the beginning of the succession battle their credentials as royal family members have been tarnished.
The princes said they were competent at resolving family matters without interference and bulldozing.
“We are determined, we shall overcome, we will soon be vindicated. No amount of lies and half-truths shall remain unearthed and truth will take its rightful place,” they said.
TimesLIVE
