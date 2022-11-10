'He'll meet cops at the beach' — Sapu slams 'populist' Cele over no police holiday leave remarks

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has rubbished police minister Bheki Cele's remarks that police officers will not be allowed to take leave from December 15 until the end of January next year.
Cele made the statement during the launch of the Safer Festive Season Campaign in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, last week, saying police officers will not be granted holiday leave.
He said this was to boost law enforcement over the festive season, which is often accompanied by a high crime rate.
Sapu said Cele has no role in the conditions of employment and cannot unilaterally change them.
“Sapu would like to send a stern warning to minister Cele that his populist approach to policing will cause unnecessary tension in the police and that will cause instability. We have noted with concern that minister Cele is a populist who enjoys television cameras and will stop at nothing to grab media headlines,” said the union in a statement.
The union reiterated that police officers will, like any other public servant, enjoy labour rights, including leave during the December period.
It said any change to the conditions of employment must be negotiated at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC).
“As we speak, members during the beginning of the year have submitted approved leave plans which includes December, so we want to say to the minister of police that police officers who have leave planned for December will take their leave despite his utterances.
“We also want to warn the national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola not to accede to political pressure from the police minister and try to cancel leaves of our members by taking unlawful instructions like the one made by the minister.”
'There is no John Vuli Gate nas' istocko - there is no stock': Bheki Cele 'bans' dance craze
Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale told Newzroom Afrika Cele will meet police officers “at the beaches”.
“ He will come across our members on holiday at the beaches. They will go and greet him, saying ‘Hi minister. See, we are on leave even though you said we are not supposed to go on leave’,” he said.
Thobakgale said the union took exception to undermining of the separation of powers and responsibilities between Cele and Masemola.
He also called on police management, especially station commanders, not to be misled by Cele’s statement denying them their constitutional right to enjoy holidays.
