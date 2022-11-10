South Africa

LISTEN | 'The government is only poor when it comes to public servants': PSA

Nationwide strike to get under way due to wage deadlock since May

10 November 2022 - 07:00 By TImesLIVE
PSA members will embark on a national strike from Thursday. File image.
PSA members will embark on a national strike from Thursday. File image.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are expected to embark on a nationwide strike on Thursday over wage increases and other demands, which include:

  • home owners' allowance;
  • filling of vacancies; and
  • bursaries for children of PSA members. 

At least 200,000 members of the union, with the exception of essential workers, are expected to take to the streets. 

LISTEN HERE:

Union members, who last received raises in 2019, are demanding a 6.5% increase against the government's 3% offer, said to be effective this month. 

"We cannot afford that our members are given 3% because government is pleading poverty when the other state-owned companies like Eskom get a salary increase of 7% and the government is only poor when it comes to public servants," said PSA labour relations manager John Teffo. 

The PSA said the strike would have a serious affect on government departments, particularly home affairs, transport and border control.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pretoria routes to be affected by public servants' march

About 2,500 protesters are expected to march to the National Treasury on Thursday morning to demand an above-inflation pay increase and reject the 3% ...
News
2 hours ago

PSA on national public service strike from Thursday — these are the services that will be affected

The Public Servants Association and the Federation of Unions of South Africa, which represent about 235,000 public servants, will strike from ...
News
21 hours ago

Public servants poised to strike

The Public Servants Association (PSA) will lead its 235 000 members on a one-day stay away on Thursday that will disrupt airports, border posts, ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Public sector unions fume over pay hike

Workers set to protest as PSA slams decision to impose wage deal
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News
  5. Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba opens civil case over online sex tape South Africa

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe