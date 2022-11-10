Union members, who last received raises in 2019, are demanding a 6.5% increase against the government's 3% offer, said to be effective this month.
"We cannot afford that our members are given 3% because government is pleading poverty when the other state-owned companies like Eskom get a salary increase of 7% and the government is only poor when it comes to public servants," said PSA labour relations manager John Teffo.
The PSA said the strike would have a serious affect on government departments, particularly home affairs, transport and border control.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | 'The government is only poor when it comes to public servants': PSA
Nationwide strike to get under way due to wage deadlock since May
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) are expected to embark on a nationwide strike on Thursday over wage increases and other demands, which include:
At least 200,000 members of the union, with the exception of essential workers, are expected to take to the streets.
LISTEN HERE:
TimesLIVE
