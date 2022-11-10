There is a legitimate argument for shielding the poor against rising living costs, but determining the support that should be provided and how to pay for it remains a work in progress, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
“We need to discuss what is the appropriate form of cushioning the vulnerable ... [and how] we [are] going to fund that,” he said on Thursday.
The government began paying low-income households monthly grants of R350 after the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and has renewed the temporary stipend three times. Last month it was extended to the end of March 2024. Civil rights groups are pushing for a permanent income grant, a proposition National Treasury has resisted.
Further support can only be financed with additional taxes or by reprioritising spending, or a combination of both, said Godongwana. But increasing personal income tax will worsen rising living costs, raising company levies will result in workers being fired and VAT is a “blunt instrument that hurts the poor and rich”, he said. — Bloomberg
SA wrestles with how to offset rising living costs
