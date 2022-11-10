In a separate case, two other suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Vuyani Ngcobo, who was killed on Tuesday while investigating a drug-related case in De Deur, Vereeniging.
Six suspects arrested in connection with murders of two Gauteng cops
Police in Gauteng have made a breakthrough in two murder cases of police officers who were killed earlier this week in two separate incidents.
Four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Tumelo Losaba of Mabopane will appear in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court on Friday.
According to police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe, Losaba was killed at his home earlier this week. Two of the arrested suspects have been charged with murder, while another two were charged with possession of stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
“At the time of his death the 41-year-old member had 14 years of service and was attached to the Mabopane rapid rail policing unit” Mathe said.
Mabopane community arrest suspect implicated in cop killing
In a separate case, two other suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Vuyani Ngcobo, who was killed on Tuesday while investigating a drug-related case in De Deur, Vereeniging.
Mathe said the two suspects were arrested in the early hours of Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation.
“Two firearms were seized, one at each operation. Both firearms will be taken in for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of both crimes,”
The pair is expected to appear at the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Monday.
At the time of his death Ngcobo, 48, had been in the police service for 20 years, she said.
“Ngcobo was attached to the Sedibeng district’s essential infrastructure task team and was following up on information of drug peddling at premises in the De Deur area when he was shot and killed. His suspects evaded arrest at the time of the incident but were traced and apprehended within 48 hours.”
Suspect arrested after evading police for more than three months
Mathe said acting on information a multidisciplinary team consisting of various specialised units were established and worked tirelessly on these cases to apprehend the suspects.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola commended the swift action by Gauteng police in the arrest of the six suspects.
“Well done to the teams involved, led by Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela. This should serve as a deterrent and stern warning to those who continue to undermine the authority of the state by attacking and killing police officers on and off duty. We are intensifying operations and heightening police visibility throughout the country to ensure we squeeze the space for these criminals,” said Masemola.
