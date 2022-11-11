“The team seized 30,520 units of dried abalone valued at about R9m. The abalone was hidden in false compartments.
“One suspect, aged 26, was arrested. The truck and abalone were seized for further investigation.”
The suspect will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on Monday on charges of possession and transporting abalone.
TimesLIVE
Hawks swoop on truck driver transporting abalone worth R9m
Image: Hawks
The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly transporting R9m worth of abalone in Paarl.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multidisciplinary investigation team acted on a tip-off on Thursday.
“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team — together with crime intelligence, K9 unit Boland and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs — responded to information about a truck transporting illegal abalone on the N1. The truck was observed and later stopped and searched,” said Hani.
Trio of Cape Town abalone poachers fined R100,000 each
